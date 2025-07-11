Left Menu

TSECL Aims for Full Smart Meter Rollout by 2027 to Revolutionize Power Monitoring

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) aims to install 6 lakh smart meters by March 2027. So far, 88,748 have been installed. Smart meters offer real-time usage data, improve billing accuracy, and enhance infrastructure. The project aligns with government schemes and reinforces mutual benefits for TSECL and consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:17 IST
Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) has announced a major initiative to install smart meters throughout the state by March 2027. An official stated that these meters will facilitate automated and remote readings of energy consumption, marking a milestone in power infrastructure modernization.

To date, 88,748 smart meters have been installed against a target of 6 lakh, said managing director Biswajit Basu. The efforts align with the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and funding from the Asian Development Bank, aimed at enhancing data accuracy and reducing costs through real-time monitoring.

Basu emphasized the advantages of smart meters, pointing out features like real-time energy monitoring, automated billing, and mobile app integration for usage tracking. These innovations promise improved billing accuracy and transparency, significantly benefiting consumers and TSECL's operational efficiency.

