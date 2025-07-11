Trump's Steep Tariffs on Brazilian Beef: Impact on U.S. Prices and Trade

In a bold move that could shake up international trade, U.S. President Donald Trump is pushing forward with a proposal to levy a 50% tariff on goods from Brazil, including beef. This decision is expected to significantly raise the cost of American hamburgers as food manufacturers turn to imports amid a decline in domestic production, according to traders and analysts.

The planned tariff increase is a substantial escalation from the existing 10% duty introduced in April and is likely to worsen the domestic beef supply crunch. Analysts warn that U.S. beef prices, already at record highs due to reduced cattle herds and a halt in livestock imports from Mexico, are headed for an upswing.

With Brazilian imports doubling earlier this year, the 50% tariff could slash Brazilian beef imports, forcing companies to look elsewhere, potentially sparking an uptick in prices globally, as importers scramble for supplies from alternative sources such as Australia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

(With inputs from agencies.)