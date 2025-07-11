Left Menu

Hot Topics in US News: Trump Tariffs, Tesla Robotaxis, and Energy Insights

The latest US news highlights include Trump's visit to Texas amid flood disaster response scrutiny, Tesla's absence of permits for California robotaxi operations, Chris Brown's legal troubles, significant tariffs imposed by Trump, and evolving energy discussions in the context of solar and wind power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 18:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a whirlwind of developments, U.S. President Donald Trump is under scrutiny as he visits Texas to assess flood damage amid debates over disaster response. Meanwhile, Trump's announcement of a 35% tariff on Canadian imports stirs tension, with expectations of economic repercussions looming large.

On the technology front, Tesla faces challenges in California for not applying for necessary permits to deploy driverless taxis, even as CEO Elon Musk eyes expansion. Conversely, Google has stepped up with discounted cloud services for the U.S. government, reflecting a cost-saving effort amid Trump's fiscal measures.

Furthermore, energy sector developments reveal a clash between Trump's criticisms of renewable energy and data showcasing the improved reliability and cost-effectiveness of wind and solar power in Texas. This stark contrast highlights ongoing debates over the future direction of U.S. energy policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

