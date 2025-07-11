Venezuela's PDVSA Sales Soar Amid U.S. License Changes
Venezuela's state-run PDVSA reported external hydrocarbon sales of $17.52 billion in 2024. This occurred during a period when U.S. licenses allowing foreign partners, such as Chevron, to export Venezuelan crude were active. However, these licenses were revoked by Washington in late May.
The U.S. government's decision to retract the licenses poses new challenges for PDVSA and its foreign partners, signaling a shift in the geopolitical landscape and potentially impacting future and existing operations within Venezuela's crucial oil industry.
