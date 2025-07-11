Controversial Plan: Humanitarian Transit Areas in Gaza

A contentious proposal has emerged, revealing plans for 'Humanitarian Transit Areas' within and possibly beyond Gaza, aiming to house Palestinians and transfer control from Hamas. The initiative, carrying a $2 billion price tag, was reportedly submitted to the Trump administration. Implementation specifics remain ambiguous.

According to the proposal, these camps would be voluntary venues for temporary residence and deradicalization. However, involved groups, including the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), deny endorsing such plans, citing their focus on food distribution rather than displacement camps. Concerns over potential forced relocation persist among humanitarian organizations.

The Trump administration had previously suggested a transformative approach for Gaza, aligning with this proposal's vision. Despite U.S. involvement, there is no confirmation of active pursuit or available funding. The plan's disclosure has intensified discussions on humanitarian ethics related to Gaza's aid efforts.