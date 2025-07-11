Left Menu

Saudi Arabia Stays True to OPEC+ Output Target Amid Brief Overproduction

Saudi Arabia confirmed its compliance with the OPEC+ production target, marketing 9.352 million barrels per day in June. A brief production excess was redirected as a contingency measure. OPEC+ plans to increase oil production in August by 548,000 barrels per day, responding in part to external pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:34 IST
Saudi Arabia Stays True to OPEC+ Output Target Amid Brief Overproduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Saudi Arabia's energy ministry announced its adherence to the OPEC+ output target, stating that the kingdom's marketed crude supply in June was 9.352 million barrels per day, aligning with its agreed quota.

This statement follows an International Energy Agency report noting that Saudi Arabia's oil output for June exceeded the target by 430,000 barrels, reaching 9.8 million barrels. The ministry clarified that the excess production was temporarily redirected as a contingency measure for domestic inventory build-up and strategic repositioning, underlining that these additional volumes were neither domestically nor internationally marketed.

Furthermore, OPEC+ has committed to raising oil production by 548,000 barrels a day in August, a significant increment over preceding months, aiming to regain market share amid global pressures, including appeals from the United States to boost supply and stabilize gasoline prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025