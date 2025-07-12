Anthem Biosciences Secures ₹1,016 Crore from Anchor Investors in Pre-IPO Boost

Anthem Biosciences successfully secured ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors ahead of its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). This includes participation from high-profile investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government Pension Fund Global, alongside various mutual funds.

The firm allocated 1.78 crore equity shares to 60 funds, each at ₹570, the top end of the stated price band. This marks a significant step for the Bengaluru-based company, whose IPO is set to open for public subscription from July 14 to July 16.

Despite this pre-IPO success, the ₹3,395 crore IPO will not generate direct funds for Anthem Biosciences since it's fully an offer-for-sale. The biotechnology firm remains an innovative force in the sector, specializing in the development and manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical compounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)