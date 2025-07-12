Left Menu

Anthem Biosciences Secures ₹1,016 Crore from Anchor Investors in Pre-IPO Boost

Anthem Biosciences raised ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. Major participants included international investment authorities and mutual funds. The firm plans a ₹3,395 crore IPO open for subscription shortly. Despite not receiving issue proceeds, Anthem remains focused on contract research and development in the pharmaceutical sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 13:18 IST
Anthem Biosciences Secures ₹1,016 Crore from Anchor Investors in Pre-IPO Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anthem Biosciences successfully secured ₹1,016 crore from anchor investors ahead of its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO). This includes participation from high-profile investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and the Government Pension Fund Global, alongside various mutual funds.

The firm allocated 1.78 crore equity shares to 60 funds, each at ₹570, the top end of the stated price band. This marks a significant step for the Bengaluru-based company, whose IPO is set to open for public subscription from July 14 to July 16.

Despite this pre-IPO success, the ₹3,395 crore IPO will not generate direct funds for Anthem Biosciences since it's fully an offer-for-sale. The biotechnology firm remains an innovative force in the sector, specializing in the development and manufacturing of complex pharmaceutical compounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025