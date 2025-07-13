Left Menu

Twin Flames: Fires Erupt at Delhi's Radisson Blu and Sadar Bazar

In Delhi, a fire erupted at Radisson Blu Hotel, though no casualties occurred. Another blaze in Sadar Bazar injured a firefighter but was controlled. Both incidents remain under investigation for their causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 08:14 IST
Twin Flames: Fires Erupt at Delhi's Radisson Blu and Sadar Bazar
ADO Ravi Nath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel in the national capital, Delhi, taking officials by surprise. The blaze was contained to the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, fire department officials confirmed.

Assistant Divisional Officer Ravi Nath told ANI, 'We received a call around 12:17 am about the fire at the Hotel Radisson Blu. Upon arrival, we observed the fire in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now, with no casualties to report.'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a massive fire broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi. Though the situation was brought under control by fire officials, one firefighter sustained serious injuries and was moved to a medical facility. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar explained, 'The fire was escalated due to high market density and nearby shops. One firefighter was seriously injured and evacuated, with no other injuries reported.' The cause of both fires remains unknown and is under investigation.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025