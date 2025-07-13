Twin Flames: Fires Erupt at Delhi's Radisson Blu and Sadar Bazar

In the early hours of Sunday, a fire broke out at Dwarka's Radisson Blu Hotel in the national capital, Delhi, taking officials by surprise. The blaze was contained to the sauna room on the second floor of the hotel. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, fire department officials confirmed.

Assistant Divisional Officer Ravi Nath told ANI, 'We received a call around 12:17 am about the fire at the Hotel Radisson Blu. Upon arrival, we observed the fire in the sauna room on the second floor. The fire has been extinguished now, with no casualties to report.'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a massive fire broke out in a shop on the first floor of a three-story building in Sadar Bazar, Old Delhi. Though the situation was brought under control by fire officials, one firefighter sustained serious injuries and was moved to a medical facility. Deputy Chief Fire Officer Sanjay Tomar explained, 'The fire was escalated due to high market density and nearby shops. One firefighter was seriously injured and evacuated, with no other injuries reported.' The cause of both fires remains unknown and is under investigation.