Negligence Not Possible, Says Grieving Mother of Air India Crash Victim
Pramila Patil, whose daughter Maithili died in a tragic Air India crash, expressed disbelief at negligence claims. A preliminary AAIB report revealed engine shutdowns shortly after takeoff, causing a fatal descent. Despite these findings, Patil remains confident in Air India's adherence to safety standards.
In a tragic incident that has left a country mourning, Pramila Patil, mother of crew member Maithili Patil, reacted to preliminary findings regarding the Air India crash on June 12. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) report suggested operational failures, yet Patil remains convinced of Air India's commitment to safety.
The Air India Boeing 787-8 met with disaster shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, claiming 260 lives, including passengers, crew, and residents. Ms. Patil, coping with the loss of her daughter, stated, "I can guarantee that Air India can't cause such negligence," emphasizing her trust in the airline's safety protocols.
The AAIB's report highlighted a shocking chain of events within 90 seconds of takeoff. Both engines unexpectedly shut down during ascent, leading to a catastrophic descent. The recovered flight data showed fuel cutoff switches were inexplicably moved, resulting in uncontrollable loss of altitude, eventually causing the aircraft to crash into residential areas.
