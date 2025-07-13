Eminent Figures Appointed to Rajya Sabha, Honoring National Contributions
President of India nominates Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, social worker C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain to the Rajya Sabha. This recognizes their exceptional roles in law, diplomacy, social service, and academia, filling vacancies left by retiring members.
- Country:
- India
In a move to acknowledge remarkable contributions in public service and academia, the President of India has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha. Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, known for his expertise in high-profile criminal cases like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, joins the esteemed group.
Harsh Vardhan Shringla, with a lauded diplomatic career as India's Ambassador to the U.S. and Bangladesh, also takes a seat in the upper house. He served as the Foreign Secretary from 2020 to 2022, demonstrating significant leadership in international relations.
Alongside them are C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker from Kerala recognized for decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, an esteemed historian contributing significantly to Indian historical studies. With these appointments under Article 80 of the Constitution, the government fills vacancies due to retiring nominees, underscoring their dedication to national development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrating PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Modern Economy
Jofra Archer Set for a Spectacular Test Comeback Against India
Unlocking India's Insurance Potential: Bridging Awareness and Adoption Gaps
Remembering PV Narasimha Rao: Architect of India's Economic Transformation
Teen Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Surpasses Peers to Become India's No.1