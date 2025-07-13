Eminent Figures Appointed to Rajya Sabha, Honoring National Contributions

In a move to acknowledge remarkable contributions in public service and academia, the President of India has nominated four distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha. Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, known for his expertise in high-profile criminal cases like the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial, joins the esteemed group.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, with a lauded diplomatic career as India's Ambassador to the U.S. and Bangladesh, also takes a seat in the upper house. He served as the Foreign Secretary from 2020 to 2022, demonstrating significant leadership in international relations.

Alongside them are C. Sadanandan Master, a veteran social worker from Kerala recognized for decades of grassroots service, and Meenakshi Jain, an esteemed historian contributing significantly to Indian historical studies. With these appointments under Article 80 of the Constitution, the government fills vacancies due to retiring nominees, underscoring their dedication to national development.

(With inputs from agencies.)