Biogas Revolution: Transforming India's Energy Landscape

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) is pushing for a government-backed scheme offering a Rs 10,000 per unit subsidy to revive 50 lakh dormant biogas units across the nation. IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia emphasized that this initiative could transform the energy landscape by promoting mass adoption of biogas as a sustainable fuel.

Drawing parallels to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kedia highlighted the need for a mission-driven effort to empower the biogas sector. He proposed leveraging existing infrastructure with incentives to rejuvenate underutilized facilities, presenting biogas as a viable alternative to subsidized LPG cylinders under the Ujjawala Yojana.

Beyond fuel substitution, a successful implementation could elevate rural employment, waste management, healthcare cost savings, and import reliance. The IBA aims to integrate this initiative with flagship programs like GOBARdhan and SATAT, setting India on a path to becoming a global renewable energy benchmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)