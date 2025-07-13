Left Menu

Biogas Revolution: Transforming India's Energy Landscape

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) is advocating for a Rs 10,000 subsidy per unit to revive 50 lakh biogas units across India. This move aims to enhance clean fuel adoption, reduce LPG dependency, and foster a sustainable energy economy, particularly benefiting rural populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-07-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) is pushing for a government-backed scheme offering a Rs 10,000 per unit subsidy to revive 50 lakh dormant biogas units across the nation. IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia emphasized that this initiative could transform the energy landscape by promoting mass adoption of biogas as a sustainable fuel.

Drawing parallels to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Kedia highlighted the need for a mission-driven effort to empower the biogas sector. He proposed leveraging existing infrastructure with incentives to rejuvenate underutilized facilities, presenting biogas as a viable alternative to subsidized LPG cylinders under the Ujjawala Yojana.

Beyond fuel substitution, a successful implementation could elevate rural employment, waste management, healthcare cost savings, and import reliance. The IBA aims to integrate this initiative with flagship programs like GOBARdhan and SATAT, setting India on a path to becoming a global renewable energy benchmark.

(With inputs from agencies.)

