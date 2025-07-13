Left Menu

Axiom-4 Mission: Indian Astronaut's Extended ISS Stay for Groundbreaking Research

The Axiom-4 mission, featuring Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, has seen its return to Earth delayed until July 15. The crew, part of a team conducting significant scientific research aboard the ISS, is using their extended stay to advance studies in microgravity, plant development, and more.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (Photo Credit: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant update on the Axiom-4 mission, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced that Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with three other crew members, will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 14 at 4:30 pm IST. The team's return to Earth is now expected on July 15, at 3:00 pm IST.

The space mission, initially slated for a return on July 10, faced delays as reported by the European Space Agency (ESA). This extension provides the crew with an additional four days to carry out crucial research activities aboard the ISS. Axiom Mission 4, launched on June 25 via a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, successfully docked at the ISS on June 26, ahead of schedule.

During their extended mission, the crew has engaged in diverse research efforts. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is undertaking experiments in microgravity to study germination, plant development, and potential food production using microalgae. These investigations aim to provide valuable insights into supporting human life on future long-duration space missions.

