Left Menu

Shattered Dreams: The Tragic Demise of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav

Mahavir Singh Phogat, a BJP leader, condemns the murder of Radhika Yadav by her father over a tennis academy dispute. Deepak Yadav, unhappy with her work despite their financial security, shot her dead. The police are investigating potential connections with a music video she participated in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:16 IST
Shattered Dreams: The Tragic Demise of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav
Dronacharya awardee and BJP leader Mahavir Singh Phogat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a deeply saddening incident, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dronacharya awardee and BJP leader, has voiced his strong condemnation over the murder of national tennis player Radhika Yadav. Phogat described the event as a tragic incident, expressing, 'Even if the child made any mistake, he should not have taken this step.'

The 25-year-old tennis player was reportedly shot to death by her father, Deepak Yadav, following a dispute concerning her tennis academy in Gurugram, Haryana. Deepak, who operates a rental property business, was dissatisfied with his daughter's involvement in the academy despite their prosperous background. The conflict escalated, culminating in the father's drastic and fatal actions.

Radhika's body was cremated after a post-mortem revealed multiple gunshot wounds, with four bullets being recovered from her body. Gurugram's PRO confirmed details of the incident, while police continue to investigate the family's affairs, including a music video involving Radhika which the father allegedly asked her to delete from social media. As investigations proceed, no connection has been found between the music video and the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025