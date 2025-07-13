Shattered Dreams: The Tragic Demise of Tennis Player Radhika Yadav

In a deeply saddening incident, Mahavir Singh Phogat, Dronacharya awardee and BJP leader, has voiced his strong condemnation over the murder of national tennis player Radhika Yadav. Phogat described the event as a tragic incident, expressing, 'Even if the child made any mistake, he should not have taken this step.'

The 25-year-old tennis player was reportedly shot to death by her father, Deepak Yadav, following a dispute concerning her tennis academy in Gurugram, Haryana. Deepak, who operates a rental property business, was dissatisfied with his daughter's involvement in the academy despite their prosperous background. The conflict escalated, culminating in the father's drastic and fatal actions.

Radhika's body was cremated after a post-mortem revealed multiple gunshot wounds, with four bullets being recovered from her body. Gurugram's PRO confirmed details of the incident, while police continue to investigate the family's affairs, including a music video involving Radhika which the father allegedly asked her to delete from social media. As investigations proceed, no connection has been found between the music video and the murder.

(With inputs from agencies.)