Insurance Sector Rallies for Quick Settlements Post-Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

In the wake of the devastating Ahmedabad Air India plane crash, insurance companies are swiftly processing a range of claims. From travel and personal accident insurance to life insurance, firms prioritize expeditious settlements, following directives from the Indian insurance regulator to simplify and accelerate the claims process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash has led to a surge in insurance claims ranging from travel to personal accident insurance. Insurers are prioritizing quick settlements to assist grieving families.

ICICI Lombard has reported a significant number of claims, mainly under travel and personal accident policies. The company's efforts focus on speeding up the settlement process to support policyholders.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed all insurers to fast-track claims, easing procedural formalities to expedite relief for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

