Insurance Sector Rallies for Quick Settlements Post-Ahmedabad Plane Tragedy

The tragic Ahmedabad Air India plane crash has led to a surge in insurance claims ranging from travel to personal accident insurance. Insurers are prioritizing quick settlements to assist grieving families.

ICICI Lombard has reported a significant number of claims, mainly under travel and personal accident policies. The company's efforts focus on speeding up the settlement process to support policyholders.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has directed all insurers to fast-track claims, easing procedural formalities to expedite relief for victims' families.

