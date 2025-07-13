Left Menu

Delhi Delight: Relieving Rainfall and Respite from Heat

Delhi experienced light to moderate rainfall, cooling down the city after weeks of high humidity and temperatures. However, the consistent rains brought waterlogging issues, leading officials to take action. The monsoon season has arrived early this year, prompting forecasts of persistent rain and cloudy skies ahead.

Delhi residents were greeted with refreshing showers on Sunday morning, offering a temporary respite from the oppressive heat and humidity that had besieged the city. Areas like Firoz Shah Road enjoyed a reprieve from the relentless summer temperatures, thanks to the light to moderate rainfall that graced the capital.

The rainfall not only brought relief from the stifling conditions but also lowered temperatures, which had reached uncomfortable highs in recent days, much to the delight of commuters enjoying the cooling breeze. However, the heavy downpours from the previous evening caused waterlogging and disrupted traffic, a scenario all too familiar this season.

Since Wednesday evening, sporadic showers have provided comfort from the intense weather, albeit at the cost of significant waterlogging in various city parts, challenging vehicle navigability. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed these concerns, urging departments to mitigate the impact on public convenience during the monsoons. The early arrival of monsoon rain has already caused flooding across multiple regions, and with more rainfall predicted, Delhiites brace for further disruption.

