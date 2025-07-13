Axiom Mission 4 Prepares Historic Return with First Indian Astronaut on Board

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a proud addition to India's space lineage, is preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 15, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian astronaut to visit the station. His homecoming is set against a backdrop of excited anticipation from his family and well-wishers.

On July 14, Shukla and his Ax-4 companions, after completing nearly 18 days in orbit, are scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 pm IST. The Dragon spacecraft will carry them back, with an expected splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, near California, on July 15 around 3 pm IST. The meticulous mission execution underscores a successful stint of scientific exploration and international collaboration aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Ax-4 crew, including noted figures like Commander Peggy Whitson and ESA project astronaut Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski, engaged in extensive scientific endeavors ranging from genetic stability experiments to innovative projects on astronaut health and sensory perceptions. The mission is hailed as a testament to global scientific partnerships and exploration initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)