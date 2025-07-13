Left Menu

Axiom Mission 4 Prepares Historic Return with First Indian Astronaut on Board

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, part of Axiom Mission 4, is set to return to Earth from the ISS on July 15. His family eagerly awaits his arrival, praying for a safe journey. The mission, notable for its scientific contributions, features a crew from multiple international space agencies.

Updated: 13-07-2025 14:57 IST
Group Captain Shubhanshu mother Asha Shukla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, a proud addition to India's space lineage, is preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on July 15, marking a significant milestone as the first Indian astronaut to visit the station. His homecoming is set against a backdrop of excited anticipation from his family and well-wishers.

On July 14, Shukla and his Ax-4 companions, after completing nearly 18 days in orbit, are scheduled to undock from the ISS at 4:35 pm IST. The Dragon spacecraft will carry them back, with an expected splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, near California, on July 15 around 3 pm IST. The meticulous mission execution underscores a successful stint of scientific exploration and international collaboration aboard the orbiting laboratory.

The Ax-4 crew, including noted figures like Commander Peggy Whitson and ESA project astronaut Slawosz 'Suave' Uznanski-Wisniewski, engaged in extensive scientific endeavors ranging from genetic stability experiments to innovative projects on astronaut health and sensory perceptions. The mission is hailed as a testament to global scientific partnerships and exploration initiatives.

