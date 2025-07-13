Moradabad's Grand Preparations for Kanwar Yatra 2025: Security, Spectacle, and Sanctity

In anticipation of the Kanwar Yatra 2025, Moradabad is gearing up with grand preparations. A 30-foot idol of Lord Shiva has been erected to welcome devotees, and a new Kanwar Yatra shed accommodates over 100 pilgrims. Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel highlighted the extensive patchwork improvements on key temple routes, now nearing completion.

The Yatra will utilize advanced surveillance technology, with cameras and VMD screens installed by the Municipal Corporation. An ongoing project, Operation Jatayu, is set to share data with the district administration for enhanced security. With surveillance checks in operation, rapid response teams and a strong police presence guarantee pilgrims' safety during the event.

Uttar Pradesh Police have rolled out tight security and surveillance for Kanwar Yatra, with 40,000 CCTV cameras, 400 drones, and 45,000 police personnel along the route. Collaborating with food safety authorities, inspections are underway on dhabas to ensure hygiene and vendor compliance. The Food Safety Connect app is also being deployed for effective monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)