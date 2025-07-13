Revamping Grid Reliability: Automatic Weather Stations for Green Energy

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has outlined a strategy to elevate grid reliability by mandating the installation of automatic weather stations at wind and solar plants with a capacity of 50 megawatts or more. This initiative is aimed at improving the accuracy and efficiency of green energy projections.

In a bid issued in February, the authority emphasized the benefits of co-locating energy storage systems with solar power projects to bolster grid stability and cost efficiency. The CEA has noted the challenges posed by incorrect weather forecasts, often leading to financial penalties under the Deviation Settlement Mechanism (DSM).

The CEA has therefore issued guidelines to ensure renewable energy projects integrate automatic weather stations in their designs. Accurate meteorological measurements are expected to optimize renewable energy generation, enhance grid predictability, and ensure regulatory compliance.