Assam Chief Minister Assesses Flood Impact and Relief Efforts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited flood-ravaged areas to engage with affected residents and ensure relief measures. He surveyed damage, instructed compensation steps, and visited healthcare setups. While the flood situation improves, concerns about erosion and demographic changes persist. Nearly 2.6 lakh people are still impacted across 11 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 16:29 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conducted a visit to a flood relief camp at Simaluchapori LP School, Sarupathar in Golaghat district over the weekend to assess damages from recent flooding. The Chief Minister met with flood-affected citizens, listened to their issues, and made it a point to spend time with children sheltering at the camp.

Following his interaction, Sarma directed the District Commissioner to carry out a thorough survey of the area's damages and initiate compensation measures. Additionally, the Chief Minister assured residents of steps to tackle erosion problems and visited a special medical camp to ensure medical aid, particularly for pregnant women and the elderly.

Concerns about demographics and encroachment were also addressed, with Sarma remarking on the ongoing evaluation by the forest department. In total, the deluge continues to affect nearly 2.6 lakh individuals across 11 districts, with many villages submerged and significant agricultural areas impacted.

