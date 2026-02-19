Assam's Path to Economic Growth Amidst Demographic Changes: Sarma's Vision

In a striking address, Assamese Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma projected demographic shifts indicating the community's near minority status in the 2027 Census. He criticized Congress for allowing extensive land encroachments during its governance, spotlighting the loss of 10 lakh acres of forest land.

Sarma vowed significant economic and employment advancements, proposing wage hikes for tea garden workers and the recruitment of 55,000 individuals in the education sector over the next three years if his party retains power after upcoming elections.

Amid these changes, Sarma ambitiously aims to transform Assam into a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2027-28, relying on increased tax revenue to fully cover salaries and pensions for the first time in nearly eight decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)