Assam's Path to Economic Growth Amidst Demographic Changes: Sarma's Vision

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that the Assamese community will near minority status by the 2027 Census and accused Congress of enabling land encroachments. Sarma vowed to enhance tea garden workers' wages, hire 55,000 people in education, and achieve a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2027-28.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 20:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking address, Assamese Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma projected demographic shifts indicating the community's near minority status in the 2027 Census. He criticized Congress for allowing extensive land encroachments during its governance, spotlighting the loss of 10 lakh acres of forest land.

Sarma vowed significant economic and employment advancements, proposing wage hikes for tea garden workers and the recruitment of 55,000 individuals in the education sector over the next three years if his party retains power after upcoming elections.

Amid these changes, Sarma ambitiously aims to transform Assam into a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2027-28, relying on increased tax revenue to fully cover salaries and pensions for the first time in nearly eight decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

