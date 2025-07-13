Left Menu

Aviation Expert Criticizes Pilot Exclusion in Air India Crash Probe

Aviation expert Sanat Kaul expresses concerns about the Air India 171 crash investigation's preliminary report, pointing to the absence of pilots in the probe panel. He emphasizes the necessity for pilot involvement as per ICAO guidelines, fearing the initial report may not reflect the final findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 18:09 IST
Aviation Expert Sanat Kaul (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aviation expert Sanat Kaul expressed serious concerns on Sunday about the preliminary findings of the Air India flight 171 crash investigation, highlighting the absence of pilots in the probe team. Speaking to ANI, Kaul underscored the importance of incorporating pilots in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation's (ICAO) charter.

Kaul criticized the unsigned report issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation but urged patience until the final report is released. He reiterated the need for a pilot familiar with Boeing 787 or at least 737 systems to be included in the investigation, advocating for the implementation of ICAO's Annex 13 for aviation accident investigations.

A number of associations, including the Federation of Indian Pilots, have echoed Kaul's concerns, pointing out deficiencies in the probe team's composition. They insist the investigation is biased, potentially overlooking crucial pilot perspectives, and demand compliance with international aviation inquiry standards.

