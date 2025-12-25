Kim Jong Un's Missile and Submarine Advancement: A New Strategic Dawn

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a significant test-firing of a long-range surface-to-air missile on Wednesday, reportedly aimed at evaluating the nation's advanced strategic technology. The missile destroyed targets over 200 km (124 miles) from the launch site on Korea's east coast, according to state media KCNA.

Additionally, Kim inspected the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered submarine that is part of a broader initiative to modernize the North Korean Navy. The construction aligns with the ruling party's defense policies aimed at expanding nuclear capabilities and enhancing military strength in response to global instability.

In his address, Kim Jong Un warned that South Korea's agreement with Washington to develop a nuclear submarine could exacerbate tensions on the already volatile Korean Peninsula, calling it a threat to national security that demands immediate countermeasures.