Putin's New Year Message to Kim Jong Un Highlights 'Invincible Friendship'
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a New Year's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting the special significance of 2025 for Russia-North Korea relations and praising North Korean soldiers' participation in a conflict in Russia's Kursk region as a testament to bilateral friendship.
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a New Year message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reaffirming the strong ties between their nations, North Korean state media reported Thursday.
According to KCNA, Putin emphasized the special significance of 2025 in the continuing diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang.
In his message, Putin lauded the involvement of North Korean soldiers in a military conflict in Russia's western Kursk region, citing their contribution as evidence of the 'invincible friendship' between the two countries.
