Left Menu

Putin's New Year Message to Kim Jong Un Highlights 'Invincible Friendship'

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a New Year's message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, highlighting the special significance of 2025 for Russia-North Korea relations and praising North Korean soldiers' participation in a conflict in Russia's Kursk region as a testament to bilateral friendship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 25-12-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 03:59 IST
Putin's New Year Message to Kim Jong Un Highlights 'Invincible Friendship'
Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a New Year message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, reaffirming the strong ties between their nations, North Korean state media reported Thursday.

According to KCNA, Putin emphasized the special significance of 2025 in the continuing diplomatic relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang.

In his message, Putin lauded the involvement of North Korean soldiers in a military conflict in Russia's western Kursk region, citing their contribution as evidence of the 'invincible friendship' between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025