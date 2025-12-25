Chukwueze Calls for Respect for AFCON Amidst Scheduling Controversy

Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze is calling on the football community to regard the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the same esteem as the World Cup and European Championship. His comments come in light of disagreements over the tournament's scheduling in Morocco, shifted to occur from December 21 to January 18, affecting European clubs' season plans.

Chukwueze, playing for Fulham, could miss six club matches if Nigeria advances to AFCON's round of 16. Despite the scheduling clash, he insists the tournament's prestige should remain unchallenged. 'The timing might be inconvenient, but dismissing AFCON's significance is unacceptable,' he stated during his interview with On Sports TV.

The forward was instrumental in Nigeria's opening 2-1 victory over Tanzania and is preparing for their next Group C face-off with Tunisia. Chukwueze's dedication underscores the tournament's place in global football.

(With inputs from agencies.)