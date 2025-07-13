Rainstorm Chaos: Hospital's Diagnostic Rooms Flooded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has flooded hospital diagnostic rooms, endangering patients needing crucial medical tests. Families express concerns about electrical hazards and demand immediate action. The district's poor drainage exacerbates the crisis, impacting mobility for local residents, as monsoon arrives earlier than expected.
In a troubling incident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, persistent rainfall has resulted in flooded diagnostic rooms at a local hospital, raising serious safety concerns for patients and their families. Essential medical testing facilities, including those housing CT scan and MRI machines, are now submerged, posing significant risks.
Witnesses recounted their distress as water filled the rooms following continuous rain. One individual, who had accompanied his father for an MRI, revealed the dangerous environment, highlighting potential electrical hazards. Another visitor, concerned about performing CT scans amid the flood, urged the health department to address the water seepage issue.
The broader region experienced severe rainfall last month, leading to widespread waterlogging especially in areas near Similipal. Poor drainage and siltation are blamed for exacerbating the problem, leaving around 1,000 residents stranded. The situation intensified as the monsoon, arriving eight days early, compounds existing challenges.
