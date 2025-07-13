Left Menu

Rainstorm Chaos: Hospital's Diagnostic Rooms Flooded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj

Heavy rainfall in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district has flooded hospital diagnostic rooms, endangering patients needing crucial medical tests. Families express concerns about electrical hazards and demand immediate action. The district's poor drainage exacerbates the crisis, impacting mobility for local residents, as monsoon arrives earlier than expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 20:20 IST
Rainstorm Chaos: Hospital's Diagnostic Rooms Flooded in Odisha's Mayurbhanj
Rain water in CT Scan and MRI Machines' rooms in Odisha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling incident in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, persistent rainfall has resulted in flooded diagnostic rooms at a local hospital, raising serious safety concerns for patients and their families. Essential medical testing facilities, including those housing CT scan and MRI machines, are now submerged, posing significant risks.

Witnesses recounted their distress as water filled the rooms following continuous rain. One individual, who had accompanied his father for an MRI, revealed the dangerous environment, highlighting potential electrical hazards. Another visitor, concerned about performing CT scans amid the flood, urged the health department to address the water seepage issue.

The broader region experienced severe rainfall last month, leading to widespread waterlogging especially in areas near Similipal. Poor drainage and siltation are blamed for exacerbating the problem, leaving around 1,000 residents stranded. The situation intensified as the monsoon, arriving eight days early, compounds existing challenges.

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025