Srinagar NCB Busts Major Drug Racket in South Kashmir

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of Srinagar Zone has made a significant breakthrough in combating drug trafficking activities with the arrest of two individuals in south Kashmir. Among the apprehended is a former militant, connected to a seizure of 39 kilograms of poppy straw, confirmed by official sources.

The operation, launched on intelligence inputs, occurred in the Bijbehara region of Anantnag district between July 8 and 9. Shabir, a former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) member, and Amin, with a history of narcotics offenses, were identified as the main suspects. Initial searches led to the discovery of 28 kilograms of poppy straw, with an additional 11 kilograms found at Shabir's residence on July 9.

Further investigations indicated a sophisticated narcotics distribution network sourcing from local cultivators. Efforts continue to dismantle this organization and disrupt inter-state drug mule routes. The NCB emphasizes its commitment to safeguarding the youth and fostering enhanced coordination among agencies across the Union Territory in the fight against drug-related crimes.

