President Murmu's Odisha Visit: Celebrations and Nominations

President Droupadi Murmu is set to embark on an official visit to Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in Odisha on July 14-15, 2025. According to a press release from the President's Secretariat, her itinerary includes key events in these cities.

On July 14, President Murmu will be the chief guest at the fifth convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar. The following day, she will preside over the 13th annual convocation of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack. During her visit, she will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings at Ravenshaw Girls' High School.

Additionally, she will commemorate the birth anniversary of Adikabi Sarala Das and present the Kalinga Ratna Award-2024. On the broader national stage, President Murmu has nominated several distinguished individuals to the Rajya Sabha, including former Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla, high-profile public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, veteran social worker C. Sadanandan Master, and historian Meenakshi Jain. The Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed these nominations, made under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, to address vacancies from retiring members.

(With inputs from agencies.)