Cultural Revival: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Dedicates New Temples in Reasi

In a significant cultural initiative, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has unveiled five new temples in Reasi district, an action inaugurated during its 75th meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The endeavor, aimed at nurturing spirituality and conserving cultural heritage, coincides with the planned construction of five additional temples.

Before consecrating the Holy Idols in these temples, a three-day Hawan and Puja ceremony was held at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra. Led by Padma Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, the rituals included Pran Pratishtha and Kanya Poojan to sanctify the proceedings, echoing ancient Vedic traditions and involving both local villagers and officials, ensuring a spiritually enriching experience.

Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, emphasized that local communities will manage the temples, enhancing grassroots spiritual engagement. He assured that CCTV installations would uphold the premises' sanctity, reflecting community devotion. The Board also distributed traditional Prasad to attendees during the temple dedication ceremonies.

