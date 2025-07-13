Left Menu

Cultural Revival: Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Dedicates New Temples in Reasi

The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has inaugurated five newly constructed temples across Reasi district to foster spirituality and cultural heritage preservation. Managed by the local community, these temples mark the Shrine Board's commitment to grassroots spiritual engagement, with stringent measures like CCTV installations ensuring sanctity and proper management.

In a significant cultural initiative, the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has unveiled five new temples in Reasi district, an action inaugurated during its 75th meeting chaired by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The endeavor, aimed at nurturing spirituality and conserving cultural heritage, coincides with the planned construction of five additional temples.

Before consecrating the Holy Idols in these temples, a three-day Hawan and Puja ceremony was held at the Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra. Led by Padma Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, the rituals included Pran Pratishtha and Kanya Poojan to sanctify the proceedings, echoing ancient Vedic traditions and involving both local villagers and officials, ensuring a spiritually enriching experience.

Anshul Garg, CEO of the Shrine Board, emphasized that local communities will manage the temples, enhancing grassroots spiritual engagement. He assured that CCTV installations would uphold the premises' sanctity, reflecting community devotion. The Board also distributed traditional Prasad to attendees during the temple dedication ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

