Kerala CM Urges PM Modi's Intervention to Save Nimisha Priya from Yemen Death Penalty

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for intervention in the case of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse sentenced to death in Yemen. Allegations reveal harassment by a Yemeni national, leading to his death. The Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 22:57 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, imploring urgent intervention in the case of Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Kerala facing execution in Yemen. This development arises amid reports confirming her execution date on July 16, following a conviction for the murder of a Yemeni national.

In his letter, dated March 24, 2025, Vijayan encloses prior correspondence to the Union Minister for External Affairs, expressing hope that the Prime Minister can intervene, considering the case's sympathetic nature. Sources have confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) remains actively engaged in the situation since her conviction in 2018.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal provided assurances that the Indian government is extending all possible aid. Nimisha Priya's ordeal began after allegations emerged of her being harassed by a Yemeni citizen who manipulated her assets and tortured her. Attempts to sedate her harasser resulted in his death due to overdose, leading to her arrest and conviction.

