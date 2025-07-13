Tragic Witchcraft Incident in Bihar: Five Charred Bodies Recovered

In a shocking incident in Titgaon village, Purnea, Bihar, five members of a family were allegedly burnt alive over accusations of witchcraft. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached out to the families, offering condolences and seeking clarity on the tragic event.

According to Purnea's SDPO Sadar Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar narrated that members of the Oraon community attacked his family under the pretext of black magic practices. Police recovered the charred remains of the victims, including Babulal Oraon and Sita Devi.

The tragedy, compounded by the death of a child in the community, has led to the arrest of three individuals believed to be responsible. Investigators continue to probe the motives behind this grim act, with witchcraft allegations currently under scrutiny.