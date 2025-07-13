Left Menu

Tragic Witchcraft Incident in Bihar: Five Charred Bodies Recovered

Rahul Gandhi spoke with the families of five individuals killed in a brutal incident in Bihar's Purnia, allegedly linked to witchcraft accusations. Police have arrested three suspects and recovered the victims' bodies, believed to have been targeted by the Oraon community over black magic claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:16 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, engages in a telephonic conversation with family members (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Titgaon village, Purnea, Bihar, five members of a family were allegedly burnt alive over accusations of witchcraft. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reached out to the families, offering condolences and seeking clarity on the tragic event.

According to Purnea's SDPO Sadar Pankaj Kumar Sharma, 16-year-old Sonu Kumar narrated that members of the Oraon community attacked his family under the pretext of black magic practices. Police recovered the charred remains of the victims, including Babulal Oraon and Sita Devi.

The tragedy, compounded by the death of a child in the community, has led to the arrest of three individuals believed to be responsible. Investigators continue to probe the motives behind this grim act, with witchcraft allegations currently under scrutiny.

