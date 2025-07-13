Left Menu

Gujarat Grapples with Heavy Rainfall and Infrastructure Challenges

Heavy rainfall has caused severe waterlogging in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, prompting inspections of damaged infrastructure. Authorities assure swift action against contractors if poor construction is found. The IMD forecasts more rain while state officials prioritize repairs and safety on the affected Bharatmala Highway stretch.

Visuals from Banaskantha, Gujarat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Banaskantha district in Gujarat faced severe waterlogging after heavy rainfall hit the region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that isolated places across Gujarat, including Banaskantha and Saurashtra, experienced substantial rainfall.

The IMD forecast anticipates continued light to moderate rain and thundershowers in North Gujarat districts over the next week, accompanied by a weather warning for Gujarat, Diu, Daman, and Dadra Nagar Haveli. Heavy rains are expected at isolated spots in several districts, including Banaskantha, Mehsana, and Anand, among others.

In response to the adverse weather, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials conducted an inspection near Bakatra toll plaza to address rain-induced damage. Gujarat's Chief Minister has mandated immediate repairs to ensure connectivity, with legal measures against contractors for substandard work. Quality checks on affected road sections are underway, and strict actions are pledged if deficiencies are confirmed. (ANI)

