Left Menu

China Stocks Rise Amidst Trade Optimism and Awaited GDP Data

China's stock market experienced slight gains on Monday, driven by positive trade data and anticipation of GDP figures, despite ongoing concerns over tariffs. The CSI300 Index rose 0.2% and the Shanghai Composite Index 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and tech indexes saw modest increases amidst fluctuating market sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 10:07 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 10:07 IST
China Stocks Rise Amidst Trade Optimism and Awaited GDP Data
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, China stocks made modest advances as investors reacted to encouraging trade data, holding their breath for upcoming GDP figures amid ongoing tariff concerns.

At the midday trading break, the CSI300 Index was up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4%, approaching a peak not seen since October. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index nudged up 0.1%, grappling with gains and losses throughout the morning session.

The positive sentiment comes on the heels of fresh data showing a robust rebound in China's trade activities as exporters made the most of a tentative tariff truce between Beijing and Washington. Exports jumped 5.8% in June compared to the previous year, outpacing forecasts, while imports rose 1.1%, reversing May's decline. Investors are now keenly watching out for the second-quarter GDP data due on Tuesday, which economists estimate could show a growth of 5.1%.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025