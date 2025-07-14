China Stocks Rise Amidst Trade Optimism and Awaited GDP Data

On Monday, China stocks made modest advances as investors reacted to encouraging trade data, holding their breath for upcoming GDP figures amid ongoing tariff concerns.

At the midday trading break, the CSI300 Index was up 0.2%, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose by 0.4%, approaching a peak not seen since October. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index nudged up 0.1%, grappling with gains and losses throughout the morning session.

The positive sentiment comes on the heels of fresh data showing a robust rebound in China's trade activities as exporters made the most of a tentative tariff truce between Beijing and Washington. Exports jumped 5.8% in June compared to the previous year, outpacing forecasts, while imports rose 1.1%, reversing May's decline. Investors are now keenly watching out for the second-quarter GDP data due on Tuesday, which economists estimate could show a growth of 5.1%.