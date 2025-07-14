Spate of Crimes in Patna Sparks Political Outcry

A distressing incident of molestation involving a minor girl has emerged from the Buddha Colony area in Patna, Bihar, unsettlingly close to a local police station. The accused, a stationary shop owner, is alleged to have harassed the child in Chaudhary Tola, Buddha Colony. Police reported the crime after the victim informed her family, leading to a formal complaint.

In a swift move, the Buddha Colony police have apprehended the shop owner, with legal procedures now in progress. The incident is part of a troubling pattern of high-profile crimes in Patna, drawing severe criticism from opposition parties against the NDA government's handling of law and order.

Adding to the alarm, an unidentified assailant fatally shot lawyer Jitendra Mahato in Patna's Sultanganj area on Sunday. The 58-year-old succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at PMCH. Recent murders, including those of BJP leader Gopal Khemka and another individual in Ram Krishna Nagar, underscore the city's escalating violence.

Patna East SP, Parichay Kumar, confirmed Mahato's death by gunfire, with three bullet casings retrieved from the location as police sift for clues. Forensic teams are analyzing CCTV footage to unearth the assailants' identities and motive. Despite public concern, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary refuted claims of organized crime, attributing incidents to personal disputes and asserting that Bihar's governance remains strong.

In contrast, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has lambasted the NDA government, questioning its accountability and the efficacy of its response to the public safety crisis. Yadav's criticism on social media reflects growing public discontent, as he challenges the government's silence and competence amidst the rising crime toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)