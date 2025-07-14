Left Menu

Bomb Threats Unsettle Two Delhi Schools

On Monday, two Delhi schools in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka received bomb threats through email. Despite thorough searches, no explosives were found. Authorities are investigating potentially related anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in one email.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Delhi reported that two schools received bomb threats via email on Monday. The schools, located in Chanakyapuri and Dwarka, triggered an immediate combing operation.

Despite thorough searches, no explosives have been recovered, alleviating immediate safety concerns for students and faculty.

Police are actively investigating the threats, noting the presence of anti-Tamil Nadu government messages in one of the emails sent to the school in Chanakyapuri. Further details are pending as the investigation continues.

