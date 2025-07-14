Left Menu

Solana's Institutional Surge and Little Pepe's Meme Revolution

Solana is gaining traction with a newly launched staking ETF, while Little Pepe is catching eyes with its meme coin presale. Solana's institutional momentum could drive its value up to $300, whereas Little Pepe, an Ethereum Layer 2 chain, eyes a Top 20 market cap through meme-focused innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 14-07-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 11:05 IST
Solana's Institutional Surge and Little Pepe's Meme Revolution
Solana is experiencing a significant boost in institutional interest with the unveiling of its new staking ETF. The launch of the REX-Osprey Solana + Staking ETF on Cboe BZX has generated over $12 million in day-one inflows, underscoring strong institutional support. Analysts highlight Solana's prospects for growth, predicting its price could climb to between $200 and $300, particularly if market sentiment remains optimistic.

In contrast, Little Pepe is rapidly making its mark in the meme coin sector. Not just another fleeting digital currency, Little Pepe operates on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network specifically designed to optimize meme trading. With successful presale stages already raising millions, its early buyers are already poised for potential gains. The project is set to challenge the status quo with advanced network features and lucrative giveaways.

While Solana offers the promise of stability and steady growth, Little Pepe presents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity tailored for meme coin enthusiasts. With its innovative approach and ambitious road map, Little Pepe could potentially ascend to the Top 20 coins by market cap, making it an intriguing investment option beyond traditional market leaders.

