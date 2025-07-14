Revolutionizing Tea Cultivation: Aman Tea Group's Sustainability Drive

In an unprecedented move towards sustainable tea cultivation in India, Aman Tea Group has embarked on a groundbreaking six-month Sustainability and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) Initiative. This project is set to benefit over 6,000 Small Tea Growers (STGs) in North Bengal, Bihar, and Assam, transforming grassroots practices.

Aman Tea Group, with its robust annual production of 30 million kilograms, is leveraging its extensive community networks to drive meaningful reforms. Launching the initiative at Evergreen Dooars Tea Private Unit II, company leaders joined forces with partners like Trustea and CISTA, emphasizing the transformative power of public-private collaborations in agricultural sustainability.

The initiative's cornerstone includes deploying mobile awareness vans to impart vital training and resources directly to remote areas. This campaign not only targets agrochemical safety and education but also aims to build a Lead Farmer Model, thereby fostering community-based sustainability champions. As stated by Aman Tea Group's CMD, Mr. Rajeev Baid, the effort goes beyond compliance, aspiring to truly change mindsets and advance responsible tea production practices.

