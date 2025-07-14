Bihar's Ongoing Crime Wave Sparks Political Firestorm

Amid relentless scrutiny from political adversaries concerning Bihar's law and order situation, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha asserted that stringent measures are being enforced to curb criminal activities. Addressing ANI, Sinha emphasized, "We have consistently taken action on every incident, and decisive steps are in place to deter crime."

A disturbing molestation case involving a minor in Patna's Buddha Colony, a mere 500 meters from a police station, has come to light, according to police reports. The accused, a stationery shop owner, allegedly molested the girl, triggering shock waves through the community. The victim's family lodged a formal complaint after the harrowing incident in Chaudhary Tola.

Police apprehended the shop owner, initiating legal proceedings. These incidents contribute to a surge in high-profile crimes in Patna and other districts, prompting fierce critique from the Opposition targeting the state's ruling NDA government.

In another alarming event, unidentified assailants fatally shot lawyer Jitendra Mahato, approximately 58 years old, in Patna's Sultanganj area. Mahato succumbed to his injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital, adding to the grim list of recent murders, including those of businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka in Ram Krishna Nagar.

SP Patna East, Parichay Kumar, confirmed Mahato's murder by unidentified criminals. Addressing the broader crime context, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary insisted that organized crime is non-existent in Bihar, though preventing murders over personal disputes poses challenges for the government.

"Bihar enjoys good governance with no rampant organized crime," Choudhary told ANI. "However, murders arising from personal conflicts present prevention difficulties, yet organized crime remains unequivocally prohibited," he asserted.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a vehement attack on the NDA government, questioning its law enforcement efficacy and accountability amid escalating violence. Highlighting the recent BJP leader's murder, Yadav challenged the administration's willingness to acknowledge truths or errors, further criticizing BJP deputies' silence.