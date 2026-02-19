Tragedy in Patna Sparks Outcry Over Exam Hall Rules

The tragic death of a class 10 student in Patna has ignited a debate over the rigidity of examination protocols in Bihar. Education Minister Sunil Kumar voiced his concern, pledging to investigate the system after the girl was reportedly barred from sitting an exam for being ten minutes late.

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi participated in protests, demanding accountability and leniency for similar future incidents. The victim's suicide, after being denied entry to the exam hall, has spotlighted the existing system's harshness, triggering demands for systemic reform.

Political figures including CPI(ML) Liberation MLC Shashi Yadav have called for immediate action, emphasizing the need to prioritize student welfare over stringent rule enforcement. This incident raises crucial questions about the balance between discipline and empathy in educational policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)