Left Menu

Delhi Bike Mechanic Sets Man on Fire Over Parking Dispute

In a shocking incident in Delhi's RK Puram, a man named Rahul Chauhan was set on fire by a bike mechanic during a parking dispute. Accused Gaya Prasad allegedly poured petrol on Chauhan, leading to 20% burn injuries. Legal action is underway against the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:17 IST
Delhi Bike Mechanic Sets Man on Fire Over Parking Dispute
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A disturbing episode unfolded in Delhi's RK Puram when a man was allegedly set ablaze by a bike mechanic over a mere parking disagreement. The victim, Rahul Chauhan, was targeted by the mechanic, Gaya Prasad, who reportedly drenched him in petrol while he sat in his car with companions.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on July 13th around 9:30 PM in Sector-8 Market of RK Puram. Gaya Prasad, infuriated after Chauhan and his group refused to move their parked car near his shop, allegedly resorted to the horrific act, resulting in severe burn injuries to Chauhan's face and chest.

Following the attack, Chauhan was swiftly transported to the Trauma Centre for emergency treatment. Reports confirm he sustained 20% burn injuries. Police have documented his statement and are pursuing legal proceedings against Prasad under relevant sections. The accused runs a two-wheeler mechanic shop in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025