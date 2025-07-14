Delhi Bike Mechanic Sets Man on Fire Over Parking Dispute
In a shocking incident in Delhi's RK Puram, a man named Rahul Chauhan was set on fire by a bike mechanic during a parking dispute. Accused Gaya Prasad allegedly poured petrol on Chauhan, leading to 20% burn injuries. Legal action is underway against the accused.
- Country:
- India
A disturbing episode unfolded in Delhi's RK Puram when a man was allegedly set ablaze by a bike mechanic over a mere parking disagreement. The victim, Rahul Chauhan, was targeted by the mechanic, Gaya Prasad, who reportedly drenched him in petrol while he sat in his car with companions.
According to the Delhi Police, the incident occurred on July 13th around 9:30 PM in Sector-8 Market of RK Puram. Gaya Prasad, infuriated after Chauhan and his group refused to move their parked car near his shop, allegedly resorted to the horrific act, resulting in severe burn injuries to Chauhan's face and chest.
Following the attack, Chauhan was swiftly transported to the Trauma Centre for emergency treatment. Reports confirm he sustained 20% burn injuries. Police have documented his statement and are pursuing legal proceedings against Prasad under relevant sections. The accused runs a two-wheeler mechanic shop in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
