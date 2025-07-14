Ensuring Fertiliser Flow: Uttar Pradesh Prioritizes Farmers

In an effort to secure an uninterrupted fertiliser supply for the upcoming kharif season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting on Monday in Lucknow. He emphasized the state's zero-tolerance stance on black marketing and hoarding, which he described as crucial to maintaining the agricultural economy.

Adityanath instructed district magistrates to regularly monitor fertiliser distribution at the district level and to implement alternative supply strategies if shortages occur. The chief minister threatened stringent actions, ranging from licence cancellations to FIR filing, against any individuals or organizations engaged in exporting fertilisers illegally, particularly to neighbouring countries.

The chief minister also underscored the significance of robust communication, advocating for the use of digital platforms, departmental websites, and local media to disseminate real-time information on fertiliser availability and pricing. "Farmers are our top priority," Adityanath declared, assuring meticulous oversight of fertiliser quality and availability.

