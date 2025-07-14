Left Menu

Ensuring Fertiliser Flow: Uttar Pradesh Prioritizes Farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stresses the importance of a seamless fertiliser supply for the kharif season. He mandates strict measures against black marketing and hoarding, insisting on regular district-level reviews and thorough communication to ensure farmers have access to necessary resources without disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:27 IST
Ensuring Fertiliser Flow: Uttar Pradesh Prioritizes Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to secure an uninterrupted fertiliser supply for the upcoming kharif season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a high-level meeting on Monday in Lucknow. He emphasized the state's zero-tolerance stance on black marketing and hoarding, which he described as crucial to maintaining the agricultural economy.

Adityanath instructed district magistrates to regularly monitor fertiliser distribution at the district level and to implement alternative supply strategies if shortages occur. The chief minister threatened stringent actions, ranging from licence cancellations to FIR filing, against any individuals or organizations engaged in exporting fertilisers illegally, particularly to neighbouring countries.

The chief minister also underscored the significance of robust communication, advocating for the use of digital platforms, departmental websites, and local media to disseminate real-time information on fertiliser availability and pricing. "Farmers are our top priority," Adityanath declared, assuring meticulous oversight of fertiliser quality and availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025