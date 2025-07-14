Left Menu

HDFC Bank's Strategic Leap: Poised for Accelerated Growth

HDFC Bank is optimistic about matching industry growth in advances this fiscal year and surpassing it next year. Under MD & CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan's leadership, the bank reported significant profit and deposit growth post-merger, with strategic measures to reduce high-cost borrowings and enhance information security.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank has expressed strong optimism in aligning its growth in advancements with industry standards this financial year and exceeding them in the following year. This ambitious outlook comes as Managing Director and CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, echoed confidence in the bank's strategic direction in a recent statement aimed at stakeholders.

In the fiscal year 2025, representing the first full cycle post the July 2023 merger, HDFC Bank demonstrated robust financial health. The bank's net profit surged by 10.7% to Rs 67,347.4 crore, while its net interest income marked an impressive 13% rise. Significantly, deposits grew rapidly, with advances increasing at a notable 5.4%.

Jagdishan outlined that measures have been implemented to lower the credit-to-deposit ratio and reduce high-cost borrowings. Notably, the bank's focus on disciplined pricing and quality growth has positioned it favorably for future expansion opportunities, supported by enhanced information security strategies aligning with regulatory and industry best practices.

