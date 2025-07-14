BJP MP Urges Action as Monsoon Havoc Devastates Himachal Pradesh

In a plea for immediate attention, BJP MP Anurag Thakur urged the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government to address the widespread destruction wreaked by recent flash floods and heavy rain in Mandi district's Thunag bazaar. Speaking to ANI, Thakur highlighted the financial strain on residents forced to rebuild homes and businesses.

"Upon visiting, one can truly grasp the disaster's scale," Thakur stated, observing the severe devastation. Shops and homes lie in ruins, with mud levels reaching 12 feet in some areas, costing lakhs to clear and rebuild. Thakur criticized the meager compensation offered, demanding enhanced governmental efforts without political interference.

Thunag, severely impacted by downpours on June 30 and July 1, braces for continued rainfall as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for six districts, projecting heavy rains. Senior Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma reported varied rainfall across the state, with forecasts of continued hazardous weather conditions.

With an alarming monsoon trend exceeding normal levels, Himachal Pradesh faces ongoing challenges. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) recorded 98 fatalities from June 20 to July 13, 2025. The disasters entail landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, alongside significant infrastructural challenges like blocked roads and disrupted utilities.

The SDMA's Cumulative Loss Report details specific causes of rain-related deaths and highlights Mandi as the hardest-hit district, contributing a significant toll of fatalities and missing persons. The extensive property and infrastructural damage underscores the pressing need for comprehensive disaster management efforts.