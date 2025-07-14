Left Menu

U.S. Court Stalls Argentina's YPF Stake Turnover Amid Legal Battle

A U.S. judge has temporarily paused the enforcement of a ruling requiring Argentina to forfeit its 51% stake in oil and gas giant YPF to satisfy a $16.1 billion judgment. The halt gives Argentina time to appeal, as it balances its economy and government debt challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 21:20 IST
U.S. Court Stalls Argentina's YPF Stake Turnover Amid Legal Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. judge has put a temporary hold on the requirement for Argentina to transfer its 51% stake in YPF, following a $16.1 billion court ruling. This pause by Judge Loretta Preska offers Argentina, grappling with economic and debt crises, a chance for an appeal.

The contention stems from Argentina's 2012 move to seize YPF shares from Repsol without a tender to minority shareholders. The shareholders, backed by Burford Capital, were awarded damages by Preska in September 2023, demanding $14.39 billion to Petersen and $1.71 billion to Eton Park.

As Argentina appeals, it argues its YPF shares are shielded under U.S. Foreign Sovereign Immunities law. The nation warns that the forced turnover would harm its sovereignty and infringe on international laws, likening it to a hypothetical foreign court commandeering U.S. resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilience or collapse? How sharing economy platforms weather crises

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025