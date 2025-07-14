President Murmu Commends AIIMS Bhubaneswar's Achievements at Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu attended the fifth convocation ceremony of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, commending its significant growth and contributions over the last 12 years in patient care, medical research, and social welfare. The institution, recognized by the World Health Organization with the Asia Safe Surgical Implant Consortium QIP Award, has also received the National Kayakalpa Award for exceptional sanitation for five consecutive years.

The President praised AIIMS for providing affordable and quality healthcare across India, expressing confidence in its role in making India a leading healthcare destination. She acknowledged the reduction in epidemic occurrences due to advances in medical science and credited doctors, researchers, health workers, and governments for this progress.

Addressing mental health, President Murmu noted the increasing prevalence of depression, advocating for awareness and lifestyle changes, such as yoga and pranayama, to combat it. She also highlighted the concern of obesity, urging doctors to promote healthy lifestyles. She stressed the importance of addressing local health issues, particularly Japanese Encephalitis and Sickle Cell Anaemia in tribal communities, urging continuous research for effective solutions.