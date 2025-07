China's Urban Development Strategy: A New Horizon

China embarked on significant urban planning discussions during its Central Urban Work Conference, as reported by state news agency Xinhua. At the forefront was President Xi Jinping, addressing the nation's urban landscape evolution.

The Chinese government is set to revolutionize its approach to real estate development. The strategy includes creating a new model designed to adapt to modern urban demands.

Additionally, efforts will be made to transform urban villages and renovate dilapidated houses. This initiative aims to improve living conditions and reshape China's urban future, as indicated by Xinhua's Tuesday report.