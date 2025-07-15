DRDO Strengthens India's Defense with Homegrown Innovations

In a significant step towards bolstering India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over six indigenously developed products to the Indian Navy. This transfer, fulfilling the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements, was announced during a special ceremony held at the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

The innovative products include the Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS), Environmental Surveillance Vehicle (ESV), and the Vehicle Radiological Contamination Monitoring System (VRCMS). Additionally, the Underwater Gamma Radiation Monitoring System (UGRMS), Dirt Extractor and Cross Contamination Monitor (DECCOM), and Organ Radioactivity Detection System (ORDS) were part of this handover to Rear Admiral Sriram Amur, ACNS (SSP), Naval Headquarters.

Highlighting the successful indigenous development of defense technology, DRDO, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, recently tested the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile. These tests demonstrated the missile's pinpoint accuracy and reliable performance, underscoring India's advancements in defense self-reliance.