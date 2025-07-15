Left Menu

DRDO Strengthens India's Defense with Homegrown Innovations

The Defence Research and Development Organisation handed six strategically important and indigenously developed products to the Indian Navy, fulfilling the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements. These innovations aim to bolster naval capabilities, alongside successful missile tests demonstrating India's growing self-reliance in defense technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 13:39 IST
DRDO hands over six strategic indigenously designed products to Indian Navy (Photo/X@DRDO_India). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant step towards bolstering India's defense capabilities, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has handed over six indigenously developed products to the Indian Navy. This transfer, fulfilling the Naval Staff Qualitative Requirements, was announced during a special ceremony held at the Defence Laboratory in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

The innovative products include the Gamma Radiation Aerial Surveillance System (GRASS), Environmental Surveillance Vehicle (ESV), and the Vehicle Radiological Contamination Monitoring System (VRCMS). Additionally, the Underwater Gamma Radiation Monitoring System (UGRMS), Dirt Extractor and Cross Contamination Monitor (DECCOM), and Organ Radioactivity Detection System (ORDS) were part of this handover to Rear Admiral Sriram Amur, ACNS (SSP), Naval Headquarters.

Highlighting the successful indigenous development of defense technology, DRDO, in collaboration with the Indian Air Force, recently tested the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air missile. These tests demonstrated the missile's pinpoint accuracy and reliable performance, underscoring India's advancements in defense self-reliance.

