Kickstarting Grassroots Football: AIFF Partners with Ryan Group

The AIFF has partnered with Ryan Group of Institutions to introduce football and futsal programs in schools. This collaboration focuses on grassroots development, especially school futsal and girls' football, by offering technical support, training, and competitions to nurture young talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ryan Group of Institutions to introduce efficient football and futsal programs across the group's schools.

The AIFF is set to provide vital technical support, ranging from designing grassroots frameworks to delivering coaching curricula and running safeguarding sessions for school staff. Meanwhile, the Ryan Group will ensure educational opportunities for players at AIFF TDS centers in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

This partnership highlights the commitment to developing school futsal and girls' football, which are crucial for grassroots growth. Structured pathways and competitions will be established to enhance access and support for female participation in football across various age groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

