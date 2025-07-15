Left Menu

Hitachi Unveils India's First 400 kV Eco-Friendly Power Transformer

Hitachi Energy has launched India's pioneering 400 kV three-phase synthetic ester fluid-filled power transformer for Power Grid Corporation. This milestone in efficient and eco-friendly power technology promises better performance, reduced operational costs, and enhanced fire safety, representing progress toward Atmanirbhar Bharat in the energy sector.

In a groundbreaking move, Hitachi Energy announced the launch of India's first 400 kV class three-phase synthetic ester fluid-filled power transformer for Power Grid Corporation. This development is a pivotal achievement in sustainable power solutions, offering enhanced performance and eco-friendliness.

The transformer, designed for high efficiency, operates at higher temperatures and supports larger load capacities, resulting in lower operational costs. It also provides superior energy efficiency and fire safety due to the ester fluid's high flash point and environmentally conscious properties.

Manufactured entirely on Hitachi Energy's Trafostar global platform at the Vadodara facility, this 315 MVA transformer reflects significant progress towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. Its biodegradable ester fluid reduces environmental risks, making it suitable for sensitive installations.

