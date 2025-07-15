MoD to host Workshop on UAV, C-UAS indigenisation tomorrow; to focus on reducing import dependence for critical components

In a significant push toward achieving self-reliance in defence technologies, Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) in collaboration with the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies (CENJOWS), is organising a Workshop and Exhibition on Indigenisation of critical components currently being imported from foreign Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) in the areas of UAV & C-UAS at New Delhi's Manekshaw Centre on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday. The event comes in the backdrop of recent India-Pakistan hostilities, including Operation Sindoor, which highlighted the strategic importance and operational effectiveness of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS).

"These systems played a vital role in enhancing situational awareness, enabling precision targeting, and reducing risks to human personnel-demonstrating the maturity, dependability, and value of India's indigenous defence technologies during real-time operations," according to a press release. Recognising the importance of reducing the dependency on Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for critical UAV and C-UAS components, the upcoming workshop-cum-exhibition aims to bring together all relevant stakeholders, including defence experts, policymakers, military leaders, scientists, and private industry, to develop a strategic roadmap for indigenisation. The event is expected to serve as a catalyst for innovation, knowledge sharing, and long-term capability building in unmanned systems.

"The initiative aligns with India's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, aiming to bolster national security, enhance defence preparedness, and transform India into a global hub for advanced military technologies. The workshop will feature talks by prominent experts, live demonstrations of indigenous technologies, and discussions on overcoming existing challenges in domestic production," the statement read. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit will deliver the closing address, summarising the deliberations and presenting the expected outcome, a strategic policy document focused on the indigenisation of UAV and C-UAS systems and their critical subcomponents. (ANI)

