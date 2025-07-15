Left Menu

Congress leader Anil Marelli shot dead in Telangana

A Congress leader, Anil, was shot by unknown persons in Medak, Telangana. The police's investigation is underway. The body has been sent for PME, and further details are awaited as per SI Mohd Ghouse of Kolcharam.

ANI | Updated: 15-07-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 17:12 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress functionary, Anil Marelli, was found shot dead in Telangana's Medak district, police said on Tuesday. The Congress leader was shot allegedly by unidentified persons at 8:30 pm on Monday near Varikuntam X road, police said

According to Sub-Inspector Mohd Ghouse of Kolcharam, the deceased had a real estate business, and he may have been involved in some land litigation with the accused. Marelli was followed from Hyderabad, and later his vehicle was stopped, and the accused fired at him, the police official said.

A case has been registered, and the efforts continue to trace the accused, Sub-Inspector Ghouse stated. The body has been shifted to the hospital and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

